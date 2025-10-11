Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 11, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 11, 2025.
Ukraine marks the 1,326th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine
Fighting remains intense across nearly all front-line sectors, with 234 combat engagements recorded over the past 24 hours.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military launched one missile strike and 73 airstrikes, deploying 32 missiles and dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In total, the enemy carried out 4,171 shellings, including 98 salvos from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 4,575 kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian troops and civilian targets.
Russian aircraft struck the city of Zaporizhzhia, the village of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Dnipro. In response, Ukraine’s missile and artillery forces hit a concentration of Russian troops and an artillery position belonging to the invaders.
Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions
Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction
08:00 AM: Thirteen clashes took place. The enemy launched four airstrikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and fired 144 artillery shells, including four MLRS attacks.
Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction
08:00 AM: Twenty-six combat engagements were reported near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamianka, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Odradne, Bolohivka, and Kolodyazne.
Kupiansk Direction
08:00 AM: Twelve Russian assaults were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.
Lyman Direction
08:00 PM: The enemy attempted to advance 24 times, engaging near Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and toward Olhivka and Stavky.
Sloviansk Direction
08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked eight times near Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.
Kramatorsk Direction
08:00 AM: Russian troops made one failed attempt to advance toward Vyrolyubivka.
Kostyantinivka Direction
08:00 AM: The enemy launched 22 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Berestok.
Pokrovsk Direction
08:00 AM: This remains one of the hottest areas of the front. Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 assaults in and around Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Chervonyi Lyman, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Balahan.
Oleksandrivka Direction
08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 28 enemy assaults near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstyi, Sosnivka, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.
Orikhiv Direction
08:00 AM: Seven engagements took place as Russian troops tried to advance near Kamianske, Stepove, and Plavni.
Huliaipole Direction
08:00 AM: No offensive actions were reported.
Prydniprovskyi Direction
08:00AM: Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.
Volyn and Polissia Directions
08:00 AM: No signs of offensive groupings were detected.
Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant casualties on the Russian occupation forces, destroying equipment and degrading the enemy’s ability to sustain offensive operations.
During the past 24 hours alone, Russian forces lost:
- 1,060 personnel,
- 1 tank,
- 6 armored combat vehicles,
- 21 artillery systems,
- 1 multiple-launch rocket system,
- 219 operational-tactical UAVs,
- 18 cruise missiles, and
- 72 vehicles.
The General Staff emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are not only holding their lines but also systematically weakening the enemy’s offensive potential, targeting rear positions, and disrupting Russian logistics and command structures.news Russia russia - ukraine war russia ukraine war Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news war news