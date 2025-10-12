Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 12, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 12, 2025.

Ukraine marks the 1,327th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 203 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched one missile strike and 82 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, deploying one missile and dropping 147 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,476 artillery attacks, including 133 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and employed 4,804 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation struck several locations, including Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery hit two concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a drone storage facility, and three other key enemy targets.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the enemy’s offensive plans and depleting Russia’s combat potential.

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes, dropped 140 guided aerial bombs, deployed 2,104 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,054 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Four combat clashes were recorded. The russian enemy carried out ten airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and conducted 168 artillery attacks, including seven MLRS strikes.

10:00 PM: Russian forces launched three attacks, conducting six airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and firing 148 artillery rounds.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 23 combat engagements occurred near Vovchansk, Odradne, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and toward Obukhivka, Bologivka, Dvorichanske, and Kolodyazne.

10:00 PM: there were 18 combat engagements near Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bolohivka and Kolodiazne. Fighting continues in four locations.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 15 assaults near Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all attacks.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attempted five assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: Russian troops attacked 14 times, attempting to advance near Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodyazi, Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Torske, and toward Lyman.

10:00 PM: Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Myrne, Zelenyi Hai, and Shandryholove. One engagement is still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Dronivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces stopped two Russian attacks in the direction of Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched 21 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, all of which were repelled.

10:00 PM: the occupiers carried out 11 assaults near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled all attacks, holding their positions.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: This remains one of the hottest sectors. Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Boikivka, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Novoeconomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, and toward Pokrovsk.

10:00 PM: the enemy made 36 attempts to push Ukrainian units back. The heaviest fighting continues near Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Dachne.

Preliminary data indicates that Ukrainian defenders eliminated 105 and wounded 64 Russian soldiers, destroyed two artillery systems, two vehicles, 12 drones, a repeater antenna, and an electronic warfare system. Ukrainian forces also struck four UAV command posts and six enemy personnel shelters.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces fought off 36 attacks near Malynivka, Poltavka, Oleksandrohrad, Pavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and toward Orestopol.

10:00 PM: Russian troops attempted 20 breakthroughs near Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, and Novohryhorivka. Fighting continues in three locations.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched six attacks near Kamianske, Stepnohorsk, Stepove, and toward Prymorske.



10:00 PM: the invaders attacked four times near Stepove and toward Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. Russian aviation also struck Mahdalynivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive.

10:00 PM: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: No offensive.

10:00 PM: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of offensive groupings were detected.

The russian enemy continues to suffer heavy losses. Over the past 24 hours, 1,240 Russian troops were eliminated. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one tank, ten artillery systems, 244 operational-tactical drones, 87 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment, effectively degrading Russia’s offensive potential deep behind the front lines.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion, who are effectively holding back the enemy and skillfully countering Russian attacks.

