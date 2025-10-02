Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 2, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 1, 2025.

The 1,317th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, 158 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes (using five missiles) and 74 air strikes (dropping 162 guided aerial bombs). In addition, they conducted 4,312 shellings, including 129 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,280 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor launched air strikes on, among other places, the settlements of Hyrke and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region.

During the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy manpower, two command posts, and one other important target.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Six combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 14 air strikes (dropping 37 guided aerial bombs) and conducted 176 shellings, including three with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka, but was repelled.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Six combat clashes took place. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assault actions near Kupiansk and Holubivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The russian enemy launched 11 attacks, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Shandryholove, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, and towards Novyi Myr and Drobysheve.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces stopped five russian assaults near Hryhorivka, Yampil, Vyiimka, and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Four clashes were recorded as the enemy attempted to advance towards Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 22 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 enemy assaults near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Bilytske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Hruzke, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy launched 26 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Voskresenka, Kalynivske, and Novohryhorivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults near Novodanylivka and Plavni.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled five russian assaults near Poltavka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The russian enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times, without success.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the russian enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, actively undermining the adversary’s offensive potential in the rear.

Russia’s losses over the past day:

980 personnel,

personnel, 1 tank,

tank, 2 armored combat vehicles,

armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 2 MLRS,

MLRS, 271 UAVs,

UAVs, 29 vehicles.

