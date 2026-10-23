This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,703th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,830 personnel. Also neutralized were three combat armored vehicles, 54 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, six ground robotic complexes, 2,067 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 units of automotive equipment, and five units of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 76 air strikes, in particular dropping 239 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 10,313 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,781 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Mala Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Ulanove, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Luzhky, and Vyntorivka came under enemy artillery fire. Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Luzhky and Khotin.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy infantry and one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders attacked twice in the areas of Ulanove and Korchakivka.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks by the enemy. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Kovalivka, Anyshchyne, Izbytske, Radkivka, and Vilkhuvatka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked once in the area of Petropavlivka.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian occupiers attempts to advance were stopped; Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Katerynivka, Kolodiazі, and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out one attack in the area of Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations over the past day.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 11 attacks were recorded. The russian occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Pavlivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Kucheriv Yar, Svitlo, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, and Myrne.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 12 attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Charivne, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Novoselivka, and Bilohiria.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the enemy in the area of Lukianivske.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: no active actions of the enemy were recorded.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: the situation is without significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,830 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/erxWInNUmm — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 23, 2026

EMPR

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