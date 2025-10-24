Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 24, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 24, 2025.

Day 1,339 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their ground, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, 120 combat engagements were recorded. According to updated information, the enemy launched 90 airstrikes, dropping 184 guided aerial bombs, conducted 4,987 attacks, including 152 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,688 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Danylivka, Novouspenivske, Solodke, Huliaipole, Richne, and Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukraine’s Air Force, Missile and Artillery units struck three concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as an artillery system, a command-observation post, and a command center.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, the enemy launched three airstrikes, using eight guided aerial bombs, and conducted 210 shelling attacks, six of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attempted 11 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Bologivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Four russian attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The russian enemy launched nine attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Nadiya, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out 12 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 39 russian assault actions by the aggressor near Nykonorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Dachne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy launched 14 attacks during the past day near Filiya, Sosnivka, Novoyehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Kalynivske, and toward Pryvillya.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three russian attacks near Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The Defense Forces repelled three russian assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

