Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 28, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 28, 2025.

The 1,343rd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly repel enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 218 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,938 attacks, including 132 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,435 Shahed-type attack drones.

The aggressor launched airstrikes on populated areas including Raihorodok and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, as well as Ternuvate and Nove Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukraine’s Missile and Artillery Forces struck eight areas of enemy manpower concentration, one site housing weapons and military equipment, and one command post of the occupiers.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 10 russian attacks. The Russians launched 10 airstrikes using 24 guided bombs, and conducted 149 attacks, including three with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near Vovchansk, Bolochivka, Odradne, and toward Bochkove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled nine assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the russian enemy attempted 10 attacks, trying to breach defenses near Serednie, Myrne, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces carried out 11 assault attempts near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Zvanivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Four russian occupation forces attacks took place near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Zaliznianske.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The Russians launched 32 attacks around Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders halted 79 russian enemy assaults near Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Horikhove.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 28 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Uspenivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Five enemy attacks were repelled near Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Maly nivka and toward Novomykolaivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The russian forces made four unsuccessful assaults.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of offensive group formation by the enemy were observed.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment, actively disrupting the occupiers’ offensive potential deep in their rear.

Over the past day, Russian forces lost approximately 1,060 personnel, along with:

6 tanks,

tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles,

armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems,

multiple launch rocket systems, 108 UAVs,

UAVs, 131 vehicles, and

vehicles, and 3 pieces of special equipment.

