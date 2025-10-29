Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 29, 2025.

The 1,344rd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 218 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,938 attacks, including 132 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,435 Shahed-type attack drones.

The aggressor launched airstrikes on populated areas including Raihorodok and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, as well as Ternuvate and Nove Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukraine’s Missile and Artillery Forces struck eight areas of enemy manpower concentration, one site housing weapons and military equipment, and one command post of the occupiers.

Russian aviation struck residential areas and infrastructure in Dnipro and Novooleksandrivka (Dnipropetrovsk region) and in Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, Bilohiria, and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery targeted six concentrations of enemy troops, weapons, and equipment, as well as three enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Two clashes were recorded. Russia launched nine airstrikes with 25 guided bombs and conducted 174 shelling attacks, including 10 from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Five assaults repelled near Vovchansk and Kam’yanka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Eight battles reported; Ukrainian defenders halted attacks near Pishchane and toward Shyykivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 13 assaults repelled near Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka, and toward Korovyi Yar, Drobysheve, and Oleksandrivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ten Russian assaults stopped near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Two battles took place near Vyroliubivka and Fedorivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The hottest sector – 45 Russian assaults repelled near Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Myronhrads, and others.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 23 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Snisivka, Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, and surrounding villages.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Seven attacks repelled near Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Seven Russian assaults stopped near Novomykolaivka and Luhivske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Three Russian attempts to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge failed.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses:

1,150 Russian personnel killed or wounded,

Russian personnel killed or wounded, 4 tanks,

tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles,

armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 1 MLRS,

MLRS, 313 drones,

drones, 79 vehicles and 2 special equipment units destroyed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, disrupting logistics and degrading offensive potential deep in the enemy’s rear.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.10.25

