Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 3, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 3, 2025.

The 1,318th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line firmly, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. A total of 162 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 174 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,606 shelling attacks, including 104 using multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), and launched 5,888 kamikaze drones. Airstrikes targeted several populated areas, including Khotyn (Sumy region), Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Novoukrainka (Zaporizhzhia region), and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).

The Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck four enemy manpower concentration areas, two command posts, and one other important target.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, 147 combat engagements have taken place.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile strike and 46 airstrikes, using 38 missiles and dropping 46 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces employed 2,214 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,238 artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 russian enemy attacks repelled. Russia carried out 7 airstrikes (17 guided bombs) and 149 artillery strikes, including 3 MLRS attacks.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 Russian attacks. Since morning, the enemy carried out 8 airstrikes (dropping 17 guided bombs) and 136 artillery strikes, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 9 russian enemy assaults stopped near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and towards Kolodiazne and Novovasylivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops stopped 11 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 3 russian enemy assaults repelled near Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy conducted 3 offensive actions near Kupiansk, Radkivka, and towards Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 13 attacks stopped near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and toward Drobysheve.

10:00 PM: Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 8 assaults repelled near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and Ivano-Darivka.

10:00 PM: Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 clashes reported near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

10:00 PM: No combat clashes have been recorded so far.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 17 russian attacks repelled near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

10:00 PM: Russian forces attacked Ukrainian Defense positions 10 times, focusing their efforts near Shcherbynivka, Pleschiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Kostyantynivka came under airstrike.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 48 russian assaults stopped near Volodymyrivka, Novе Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoeconomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykhailivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, and towards Pokrovsk and Filiia.

10:00 PM: Occupying units attempted 39 assaults to breach Ukrainian defenses near Volodymyrivka, Razine, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka, and Filiia. Fighting is still ongoing in several locations.

On this direction alone, Ukrainian forces neutralized 124 Russian soldiers today, of which 70 were irrecoverable losses. Additionally, 16 enemy UAVs and one vehicle were destroyed. Ukrainian troops also struck six more vehicles, a UAV command post, and six enemy personnel shelters.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 28 russian attacks repelled near Novomykhailivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy launched 21 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka, and towards Novomykhailivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 3 engagements near Stepove and Kamianka.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses towards Novоandriivka but was stopped by our defenders.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled five russian assaults near Poltavka.

10:00 PM: Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 assaults near Poltavka, while another battle is still ongoing.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 4 Russian assaults repelled near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

10:00 PM: Russian troops carried out one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of the russian enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Today, it is important to highlight the soldiers of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces lost 970 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed:

1 tank,

1 armored fighting vehicle,

13 artillery systems,

1 MLRS system,

273 operational-tactical UAVs,

44 units of enemy automotive equipment.

