Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 30, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 30, 2025.

The 1,345th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Ukrainian defenders continue to steadily hold back the enemy’s onslaught, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 172 combat engagements were recorded.



Yesterday, the enemy carried out 80 airstrikes, dropping 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops conducted 4,323 shelling attacks, including 98 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,671 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, and Kam’yanske in Zaporizhzhia region; and Ol’hivka in Kherson region.

Throughout the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck four concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two Russian artillery systems.





Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, a total of 114 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting significant fire damage on Russian forces.

Today, the Russian military launched two missile strikes and 59 airstrikes, employing 53 missiles and dropping 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 4,208 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,003 shelling attacks targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Five combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy launched nine airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and carried out 194 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops have repelled two assault actions by the occupiers since the start of the day. The enemy also launched ten airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and conducted 178 shelling attacks, including eight with multiple rocket launch systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults near Vovchansk and Kam’yanka.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out two assaults on Ukrainian positions near Fiholivka and toward Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders attempted 15 attacks, which Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka.

10:00 PM: the russian aggressor attempted to advance near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Pishchane and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attacks, while two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy conducted 17 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve, Torske, Zarichne, Korovyi Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka.

10:00 PM: Russian invaders attacked the Defense Forces nine times near Shandryholove, Novovodiane, Zarichne, and toward Korovyi Yar. Two battles there are still continuing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces stopped seven enemy assaults toward Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults, where the occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and toward Zvanivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and toward Virolubivka.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack toward Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 24 attacks near Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka – all repelled by Ukrainian forces.

10:00 PM: Russian forces conducted 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar — all of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 55 russian assaults in the areas of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Balahan, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance 40 times against Ukrainian positions. The enemy attacked in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia. Fighting continues in several locations.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction 60 occupiers were neutralized, including 33 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle, 21 UAVs, and one armored combat vehicle; five vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged. In addition, our troops struck two UAV control points and nine enemy shelters.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 21 attacks during the past day near Myrne, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne.

10:00 PM: the enemy made 13 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: There were five combat clashes as the enemy attempted to advance near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kam’yanske, and Stepnohirsk.near Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Novoandriivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled two russian enemy attacks near Lobkove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near Zelenyi Hai.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault toward Zelenyi Hai.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian troops repelled four russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment, effectively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential deep in their rear.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 960 personnel.

Additionally, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

2 tanks ,

, 3 armored combat vehicles ,

, 25 artillery systems ,

, 1 multiple launch rocket system ,

, 2 air defense systems ,

, 340 operational-tactical UAVs , and

, and 128 units of automotive equipment belonging to the occupiers.

Today, special recognition goes to the 426th Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems, whose soldiers are effectively destroying the enemy.

