Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 7, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 7, 2025.

The 1,322th day of the Russian Federation’s large‑scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back enemy advances while inflicting significant losses.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 193 combat engagements were recorded.



Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, using three missiles and 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russian forces launched 4,523 attacks, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,301 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular, on areas near Krasnopillia in the Sumy region; Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region; Zaporizhzhia, Rozumivka, Novoiakovlivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile, and artillery units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck seven enemy concentrations of personnel, three artillery systems, one UAV control post, one command post, and two other important enemy targets.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping a total of 27 guided bombs and conducting 154 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: there were 19 combat clashes near Vovchanski Khutory, Kam’yanka, Stroivka, and toward Bolohivka, Kolodiazne, and Odradne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 russian enemy assaults were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks near Kupiansk, Redkivka, and toward Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka.



Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy attacked five times, trying to advance near Ridkodub, Myrne, Torske, and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and toward Dronivka and Yampil. In total, 20 combat clashes took place yesterday.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two russian enemy attacks near Maiske and toward Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 23 attacks near Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 59 enemy assaults near Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiya, and toward Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka.



Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 22 russian enemy assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohrhorivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out four attacks near Stepove and Kam’yanske.



Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted to advance eight times near Poltavka, but all efforts were repelled.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the russian enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: there are no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on Russian occupation forces in manpower and equipment and are actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the losses of Russian occupation forces amounted to 1,020 personnel. Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, one air defense system, 338 tactical-level UAVs, 79 vehicles, and two special-purpose pieces of equipment.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.25 pic.twitter.com/bXNIblG3qN — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 7, 2025

EMPR

Tags: