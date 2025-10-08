Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 8, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 8, 2025.

Day 1323 of Russia’s full-scale war: 200 clashes, 702 air strikes, and 6,159 kamikaze drones.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched one missile and 82 air strikes, dropping 177 guided bombs and carrying out over 5,000 shelling attacks, including 168 MLRS barrages. The enemy also deployed 6,159 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian positions and civilian areas came under air attack near Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region), Zelenodolsk (Dnipropetrovsk region), and Sadove (Kherson region).

Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket, and Artillery units struck three Russian troop and equipment concentrations, one EW station, one radar, three ammo depots, and another key target.

Operational Update as of 10:00PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, 162 combat engagements have taken place.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting significant fire damage on Russian forces.

The Russian occupiers launched 59 air strikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employed 1,768 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,238 artillery and mortar attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 Russian attacks repelled.

10:00 PM: There were nine combat engagements in this area. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and conducted 148 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 29 clashes near Vovchansk, Tykhe, Kamenka, and Dovhenke.

10:00 PM: Today, the enemy launched 21 assaults near Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, and toward Kolodiazne, Kutkivka, Odradne, Dvorychanske, and Lyptsi.

Fighting is still ongoing in five locations.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 8 assaults stopped near Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane.

10:00 PM: The enemy made six attempts to advance near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kurylivka.

Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 12 Russian attacks near Serednie, Torske, and Derylove.

10:00 PM: The Defense Forces repelled six assaults and continue to hold off four more attacks near Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and toward Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

Siversk / Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 clashes near Yampil, Vyimka, and Serhiivka.

10:00 PM: The enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The russian enemy conducted no offensive actions.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops launched 18 assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Our defenders stopped 46 russian enemy attacks near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Balahan.

10:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 37 attacks near Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, and Muravka, and toward Myrnohrad, Balahan, Pokrovsk, and Filiia.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy assault; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate that in this direction, 122 Russian soldiers were neutralized today, including 87 irrecoverable losses (killed).

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed one gun, two vehicles, two motorcycles, 20 drones, four units of special equipment, and one enemy UAV control post.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novoheorhiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Berezove, and Novoivanivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: There were eight battles as the enemy tried to advance near Plavni, Stepove, and toward Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

10:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven combat engagements – the occupiers tried to advance near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka.

The settlements of Stepnohirsk and Lukyanivske also came under air strikes from unguided rockets.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 11 combat engagements occurred near Poltavka and Malynivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian units repelled three russian attacks.

10:00 PM: The Defense Forces stopped one enemy attempt to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on Prydniprovske.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: There are no signs of offensive groupings being formed by the enemy.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces, both in manpower and equipment, and actively disrupt the enemy’s offensive potential deep in its rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces lost 1,010 personnel. Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed two tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 401 operational-tactical drones, and 75 vehicles.

