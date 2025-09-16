Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 16, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 16, 2025.

Today marks the 1301th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 208 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, as well as 69 airstrikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs, against positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, the Russians carried out 4,795 attacks, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,865 Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Zaliznychne, Veselyanka, Stepnohirsk, and Lukyanivske in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

During the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck one enemy troop concentration area, one command post, and one artillery system.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 combat clashes. The enemy launched one missile and five airstrikes, employing two missiles and 14 guided bombs, and conducted 155 shellings, including six from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 20 clashes near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, Odradne, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 russian assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 17 enemy attacks near Serednie and Stavky, as well as close to Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 clashes near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Mykolaivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 16 enemy assaults near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 54 enemy assault and offensive attempts in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Zolote Kolodiaz, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, and Filiia.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 34 russian assaults repelled near Yalta, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Ternove, Novoiivanivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske, and Poltavka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 2 Russian assaults near Kamianske and towards Novodanilivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: no offensive actions conducted by the enemy.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 4 russian assaults repelled.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no sing of russian actions recorded.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses yesterday amounted to 910 personnel. The enemy also lost 5 armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 310 operational-tactical UAVs, and 72 vehicles.

