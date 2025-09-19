Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 19, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 19, 2025.

The 1304th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, during the past day, 223 combat engagements were recorded.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 71 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,672 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,017 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 93 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

During the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck a command post, an ammunition depot, and two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: seven combat clashes took place. The enemy also launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 218 attacks on our positions and settlements, including one from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 7 russian assaults near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Zapadne and Bochkove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: four enemy assaults were recorded. Defense Forces repelled attacks in the direction of Myrne.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Novomyhailivka, Shandryholove, and towards Novoselivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six russian assaults towards Dronivka and near Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 4 combat clashes were recorded, with the enemy attacking near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 52 combat engagements took place near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novе Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and towards Pokrovsk, Kozatske, and Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched 27 assaults on our positions near Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, and Berezove.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked five times near Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the russians twice unsuccessfully tried to approach our defensive positions near the Antonivskyi bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no sing of russian actions recorded.

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,050 personnel.

