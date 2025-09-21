Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 21, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 21, 2025.

The 1,306th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 151 combat engagements took place over the past day.



The enemy carried out one missile strike on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, launching 37 missiles, 71 airstrikes with 120 guided bombs, and conducted 4,785 shelling attacks, including 86 with multiple launch rocket systems, as well as employing 6,322 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya in Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an enemy ground control station for unmanned aerial vehicles and four areas where Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: there were seven combat engagements in the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out ten airstrikes, dropping fifteen guided aerial bombs, and conducted 218 shelling attacks on our troop positions and settlements, including one with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Zapadne and Bochkove.



Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces launched four attacks. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault operations toward Myrne.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked fifteen times, attempting to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and toward Novoselivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian armed forces repelled six enemy assaults toward Dronivka and near Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched fifteen attacks near Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka, and towards Berestok.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: fifty two combat engagements took place near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novе Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and towards Pokrovsk, Kozatske, and Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces stopped twetny two enemy attempts to breach defensive lines near Myrne, Piddubne, Filiia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, and towards Berezove and Novovasylivske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian assault towards Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked six times near Poltavka and Olhivske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: russians made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders lost 1,150 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed an armored combat vehicle, 17 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, an air defense system, 211 operational-tactical UAVs, 44 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

