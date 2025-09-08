Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 8, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 8, 2025.

Day 1293 of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and 4,205 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 3 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, launched 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs. In addition, it conducted 4,703 shellings, including 184 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 4,679 kamikaze drones.

The russian aggressor carried out airstrikes in particular on the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Shcherbaky, Mahdalynivka, and Lukyanivske in Zaporizhzhia region, and Antonivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one artillery system and three areas of enemy manpower concentration.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 russian attacks. The enemy carried out 15 airstrikes, dropping a total of 38 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 216 artillery strikes, including six with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 14 clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 russian attacks were recorded. Defense Forces repelled assaults near Kupiansk and towards Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy attacked 17 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and towards Drobysheve, Shandryholove, and Derylove.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian aggressor fulfilled 12 clashes near Serednianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil and Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Markove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and towards Stupochky and Minkivka.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 8 attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 russian assaults in the areas of Shakhove, Vilne, Kotlyne, Novopidhorodne, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 russian assaults in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Obratne, Olhivske, Oleksandrohrad, and towards Ivanivka, Sosnivka, and Filiia.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The russian aggressor attacked our defenders 4 times near Plavni, and towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Novodanilivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian warriors inflicted significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and continue to disrupt the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear. In total, during the past day, Russian losses amounted to:

81 units of automotive equipment,

910 personnel,

5 tanks,

4 armored combat vehicles,

29 artillery systems,

461 tactical-level UAVs,

5 missiles.

