Russia Used The 9M729 Cruise Missile Against Ukraine, Banned Under The INF Treaty — Sybiha

Russia has used the 9M729 cruise missile against Ukraine, a weapon banned under the INF Treaty, showing Putin’s disregard for U.S. diplomacy, Reuters reports.

“The use of the 9M729 missile, banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, by Russia in recent months demonstrates Putin’s disrespect for the United States and for President Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Sybiha said in a comment to Reuters.

According to Reuters, the launches of the 9M729 began on August 21 — less than a week after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. Since then, Russia has already used the 9M729 twenty-three times.

According to the Missile Threat website, the 9M729 missile has a range of up to 2,500 km and can carry either a nuclear or conventional warhead.

In 2019, the development of this missile prompted Donald Trump to withdraw from the nuclear arms control pact with Moscow.