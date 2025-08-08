Russian army attacks Kyiv region with drones: homes and kindergarten damaged in Bucha
Russian army attacks Kyiv region with drones: homes and kindergarten damaged in Bucha

In the early hours of August 8, russian army launched a drone attack on populated areas of Kyiv region. In Bucha, seven private homes and a kindergarten were damaged, fires broke out, and three people were injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk.


“The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in Kyiv region using drones. Bucha district came under fire.” – Kyiv Regional Military Administration informs.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, a 56-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old girl were injured as a result of the overnight Russian drone attack.

“The enemy attack caused fires in the private sector. Several homes were damaged. Emergency services are already working on site,” – officials say.

Later, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk confirmed that seven private homes and a kindergarten were damaged in the city.

He emphasized that all residents survived, and that rescue workers, utility crews, and police are on the ground providing immediate assistance to those affected.

According to Fedoruk, Russia has once again demonstrated that it terrorizes civilians because it knows no other way to act.

