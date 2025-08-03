Russian Army Launches Missile Strike on Mykolaiv: Homes Destroyed, Civilians Injured

Russian missile strike hits residential area in Mykolaiv overnight, injuring seven and damaging homes.

A Russian missile strike targeted a residential neighborhood in Mykolaiv, causing significant destruction to private homes and injuring at least seven civilians, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) and Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim.

Photo credits: SES Mykolaiv

The SES reported that the strike, which occurred overnight, damaged or destroyed multiple residential structures. “The Russian army continues its war against civilians,” the SES stated.

Initial reports indicated that three people were hospitalized, with later updates confirming seven total injuries.

Photo credits: SES Mykolaiv

Of the injured, four received medical attention on-site. A 57-year-old and a 74-year-old man remain hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 32-year-old man was treated as an outpatient.

Emergency services extinguished a fire spanning 1,500 square meters and are currently clearing rubble from the site.

Photo credits: SES Mykolaiv

Governor Kim detailed that three private houses were destroyed, and 23 more were damaged. Twelve apartment buildings, six vehicles, a post office branch, and a building materials store also sustained damage.

Rescue operations and emergency response efforts are ongoing.

Photo credits: SES Mykolaiv

