Russian Attacks Hit Multiple Ukrainian Regions Overnight, Causing Damage And Injuries

Overnight, Russian forces launched 126 drones across Ukraine, hitting Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions, causing injuries, fires, infrastructure damage, and widespread power outages.

The enemy carried out another massive attack on the Odesa region at night.

The russians struck the DTEK energy facility — almost 30,000 homes remain without electricity. One person was injured.

It is known that a “DTEK Odesa Power Grids” energy facility came under enemy attack. One company employee was injured and received all necessary medical care.

The damage to the energy equipment is reported to be significant, and repair work will take a long time.

Attacks by the russian Federation on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions are also known — in particular, a woman was injured in Izium.

In Izium, drones attacked an educational institution, an unfinished five-story office building, and a damaged shopping center, causing fires.

In Chuhuiv, a strike on the grounds of a civilian enterprise ignited a production facility covering 1,000 square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was also shelled: a man was wounded. The man is 38 years old and will receive outpatient treatment. A fire broke out. One car was destroyed, and two others were damaged. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and a private house were also damaged.

In the Chernihiv region, a “Shahed” hit a critical infrastructure facility. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that over the past day the enemy shelled Chernihiv region 54 times, with 99 strikes across 24 settlements.

In total, the russian army launched 126 drones over Ukraine at night. Air defense shot down 93 of them. 32 drones were lost.