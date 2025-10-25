Russian Ballistic Strike on Kyiv: Killed and Injured as Debris Sparks Fires Across the City
Photo: EMPR media

2 people were killed and 12 injured after a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. Fires broke out and homes, cars, and a kindergarten were damaged. Consequences of the Enemy Attack on the Capital as of 11 a.m.

According to confirmed information, 2 people have been killed. 12 Kyiv residents were injured, three of whom are currently hospitalized.

Residential buildings and non-residential facilities on the city’s left bank sustained damage.

In the Darnytskyi district:
Fires broke out at two locations in non-residential buildings.

In the Dniprovskyi district:
Falling debris near residential buildings shattered windows and doors at several addresses.
A kindergarten was also damaged — its windows and doors were blown out.

In the Desnianskyi district:
Debris caused fires in several warehouse buildings and vehicles.

Emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

