Russian Ballistic Strike on Kyiv: Killed and Injured as Debris Sparks Fires Across the City

2 people were killed and 12 injured after a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. Fires broke out and homes, cars, and a kindergarten were damaged. Consequences of the Enemy Attack on the Capital as of 11 a.m.

According to confirmed information, 2 people have been killed. 12 Kyiv residents were injured, three of whom are currently hospitalized.

Residential buildings and non-residential facilities on the city’s left bank sustained damage.

Night attack on Kyiv: powerful explosions and fires, eight injured pic.twitter.com/7LJNDXirQz — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 25, 2025

In the Darnytskyi district:

Fires broke out at two locations in non-residential buildings.

russian Iskander-M hitting Kyiv tonight. Another brutal strike — pure terror. pic.twitter.com/pkS84eP1vo — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 25, 2025

In the Dniprovskyi district:

Falling debris near residential buildings shattered windows and doors at several addresses.

A kindergarten was also damaged — its windows and doors were blown out.

In the Desnianskyi district:

Debris caused fires in several warehouse buildings and vehicles.

Emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

