Russian Ballistic Strike on Kyiv: Killed and Injured as Debris Sparks Fires Across the City

2 people were killed and 12 injured after a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. Fires broke out and homes, cars, and a kindergarten were damaged. Consequences of the Enemy Attack on the Capital as of 11 a.m.
According to confirmed information, 2 people have been killed. 12 Kyiv residents were injured, three of whom are currently hospitalized.
Residential buildings and non-residential facilities on the city’s left bank sustained damage.
In the Darnytskyi district:
Fires broke out at two locations in non-residential buildings.
In the Dniprovskyi district:
Falling debris near residential buildings shattered windows and doors at several addresses.
A kindergarten was also damaged — its windows and doors were blown out.
In the Desnianskyi district:
Debris caused fires in several warehouse buildings and vehicles.
Emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.