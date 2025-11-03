Russian Drone Destroyed a Star Brands Finished Goods Warehouse in Pavlohrad, Producer of Flint and Big Bob Snacks

Russian Drone Attack on November 2 set fire to a Star Brands warehouse in Pavlohrad, burning 11,000 m² and hindering firefighting due to ongoing drone threats.

The attack occurred on November 2. The strike caused a fire covering about 11,000 m², which lasted until the morning of November 3.

Firefighting efforts were hindered by the constant threat of drones, Star Brands reports.

According to Forbes, in April this year, Russians had already struck Star Brands’ warehouses in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. At that time, the company’s losses were estimated at over 30 million hryvnias.

The Star Brands group produces goods under the brands Flint (croutons), Big Bob (nuts, snacks), Chipster’s (chips), Khutorok (flour, grains), Hroom, Grizzly, San Sanych, Zeffir, and La Pasta.