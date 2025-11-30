A deadly Russian drone attack struck the city of Vyshhorod in Kyiv Oblast overnight, causing extensive damage to residential buildings and leaving one person dead and at least eleven injured, according to local authorities. Among the injured is a child, currently receiving medical assistance.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the attack triggered a fire in a multi-story apartment building. “Another enemy drone strike on the Kyiv region. Civilian homes were hit. Unfortunately, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Vyshhorod as a result of the attack. Rescuers, police, and medics are working at the scene,” Kalashnyk stated.

Emergency crews are continuing evacuation efforts, clearing debris and extinguishing the fire. Initial reports indicate that several apartments have been destroyed or heavily damaged, leaving families without homes in freezing weather.

Local authorities warn that the number of casualties may rise as search-and-rescue operations continue. Critical infrastructure in the district remains operational, though minor disruptions have been reported.

The attack marks yet another escalation in Russia’s ongoing campaign targeting civilian areas across Ukraine, following a series of strikes in recent days aimed at densely populated regions of Kyiv Oblast.

