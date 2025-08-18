Russian Drone Strike Ignites Major Energy Facility Near Odesa

On the night of August 18, the Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on the Odesa district. As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure was set on fire and damaged: an energy facility, a logistics company building, two private houses, and two cars. A sewage pumping station was also destroyed.

Russian drone strike hit Azerbaijani SOCAR oil depot near Odesa. August 18, 2025. Photo credits: SESU in Odesa region

A correspondent of the USIonline visited the site of the strikes and documented Russia’s crimes against the population.

A pile of stones and household debris, a completely destroyed roof, shattered glass in the yard, a wrecked car, and remnants of drones – this is how one of the damaged private houses and a vehicle look after the night attack by “Shaheds.” Fortunately, no one lived in the affected two-story house.

Odesa suburb after russian drone stike. August 18, 2025. Photo credits: usionline

In another house, windows were blown out. The Odesa Prosecutor’s Office clarified that in total, two private houses and two cars were damaged, as well as an energy facility and the building of a logistics company.

Odesa suburb after russian drone stike. August 18, 2025. Photo credits: usionline

According to the Azerbaijani outlet Minval, a series of direct hits struck the SOCAR oil depot, after which a fire broke out. All 17 storage tanks were damaged, along with the pumping station building, operator rooms, weighing facilities, technical premises, and the perimeter fence. The depot’s storage capacity exceeds 16,000 cubic meters.

Russian drone strike hit Azerbaijani SOCAR oil depot near Odesa. August 18, 2025. Photo credits: SESU in Odesa region

More than 100 rescuers, volunteers, firefighters from the National Guard of Ukraine, and local fire brigades worked to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Local residents and company employees were not injured in the “Shahed” strike.

Currently, the prosecutor’s office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are working at the site.

Cover photo credits: SESU in Odesa region

