Russian Drone Strike on Ambulance in Sumy Region Kills One

On August 15, at around 7:00 a.m., the occupiers used drones to attack a civilian car and an ambulance in the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported the incident.

A 73-year-old driver of the civilian vehicle was killed, and the medical team’s vehicle was damaged.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Okhtyrka District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation is being carried out under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – war crimes resulting in the death of a person.

As reported by ArmyInform, at about 5:40 a.m. on August 15, a Russian drone struck a civilian car at a gas station on the outskirts of the Sumy community, causing a fire.

