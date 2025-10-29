Russian Forces Shell Children’s Hospital in Kherson, Injuring Children and Medical Staff

Russian artillery shelled a children’s hospital in Kherson on October 29, injuring nine people, including four children and three medics. The building sustained severe damage.

Ukrainska Pravda reports this, citing Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office: “According to the investigation, on October 29, 2025, at around 9:20 a.m., the enemy opened artillery fire on a children’s hospital in Kherson, where at that time young patients, their parents, and medical staff were present.

As a result of the shelling, according to preliminary data, nine people were injured.”

Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Details: Among the injured are four children and three medical workers. One of the wounded is a nine-year-old girl who suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. One hospital employee is in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery. Two other medics are in moderate condition. All victims are receiving necessary medical care.

The hospital building sustained significant damage: walls were partially destroyed, and windows and doors were shattered. The blast wave also damaged nearby structures.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Investigators and prosecutors are working at the scene, documenting the aftermath of the shelling and collecting evidence.

The Ministry of Health stated that the attack once again targeted a civilian medical facility where children’s lives are being saved.

According to the Ministry: “While Ukrainian doctors fight for the health and lives of children, the Russian army seeks to take those lives away.”