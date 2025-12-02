Two people were injured and fires broke out in Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian attacks on December 2, with drones and artillery hitting communities and infrastructure.

Two people were injured and fires broke out following a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region during the night of December 2. This was reported by UP.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, and Vladyslav Haivanenko, Deputy Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Details: According to Haivanenko and Lukashuk, the Russians struck the Mezhivska community with KAB bombs, injuring a 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman.

The occupiers also attacked the Lychkivska community in the Samarivskyi district with drones, causing fires and damaging infrastructure.

Additionally, during the night, the Russians shelled the Pokrovska community in Nikopol district with artillery. No casualties were reported.

Haivanenko noted that overall, air defenders destroyed seven Russian drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The regional head also reported that the number of casualties from the Russian strike on Dnipro on December 1 has risen to 45, and the attack claimed four lives.

December 2 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro.

Background: On December 1, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with ballistic weapons. The strike hit one of the enterprises, killing four people and injuring dozens.

Tags: