Russian Glide Bombs Strike on Kharkiv Injures Four Dozen, Destroys Civilian Facility

In Kharkiv, 41 people were injured, including 6 children, due to a strike by Russian occupiers using two glide bombs (KABs).

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

One civilian enterprise that was hit by a KAB was effectively destroyed.

It was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

“Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy’s strike with two KABs on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kharkiv are ongoing,” – Syniehubov said.

According to updated information, as of 5:00 PM, the number of injured stands at 41 people. Among them are six children: four girls aged 28 days, 1 year, 10 years, and 17 years, and two boys aged 2 months and 17 years.

Specifically, the 10-year-old girl and the 28-day-old infant experienced acute stress reactions, while the 17-year-old boy sustained blast injuries with head trauma.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, six injured people are currently in medical facilities, including two children: a 17-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, both in moderate condition. Among them is a 33-year-old woman in serious condition.

He reported significant damage. Emergency service units, the National Police, and emergency medical teams are working at the site.

Preliminarily, the windows of five residential buildings, a municipal enterprise building, and 25 vehicles were damaged, while seven more cars were burned.

Terekhov reported that one bomb hit a multi-story residential building, and people are trapped under the rubble. The second bomb struck a civilian enterprise, where a fire is raging.

A little later, he clarified that the strike was near a multi-story building. About 15 cars are burning at the site.

According to the latest information from the mayor of Kharkiv, two FAB-250 glide bombs (KABs) hit the city, destroying a transformer substation and a sewing enterprise. Thanks to the timely response after the alarm, people managed to evacuate the premises.

Terekhov added that in the residential areas in the center of Kharkiv, there are also many broken windows and damaged roofs.

