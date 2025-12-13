Russia carried out a massive overnight attack on the Odesa region, striking civilian and energy infrastructure, causing fires and injuries, and leaving Odesa without electricity, water, or heating.

Overnight, there was damage to civilian facilities as well as energy and industrial infrastructure.

Odesa and the Odesa region were hit by one of the most massive aerial attacks by Russian aggressors. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram on Saturday, December 13, according to korrespondent.net.

According to him, overnight there was damage to civilian facilities and to energy and industrial infrastructure.

“As a result of the strikes, fires broke out, administrative buildings and energy facilities were damaged. Emergency responders are working to eliminate the consequences. In some areas of the region, there are power outages. According to preliminary data, two people were injured. No information about fatalities has been reported,” Kiper wrote.

He urged residents of the region not to ignore air raid alerts and to stay in safe places, as the aerial attack is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Odesa City Council reports power outages at a number of critical infrastructure facilities that supply water and heat. Resilience centers are operating. City hospitals have been switched to autonomous operation using alternative power sources. Buvet water facilities are running on generators. The delivery of technical water to residential areas has been organized.

According to the State Emergency Service, four people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of the Russian attack.

“All night long, firefighters were extinguishing fires that broke out as a result of the strikes. Despite constant air raid alerts, rescuers managed to put out a large-scale fire on a civilian vessel,” the statement said.

Fires also occurred at energy infrastructure facilities and warehouse premises storing textile products. Residential buildings, an administrative building, as well as civilian and fire service vehicles were damaged.

More than 100 firefighters have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy shelling.

According to the local outlet Dumska, about 10 energy facilities were damaged. Odesa is without water, electricity, and heating.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Attack by the Russian Federation on the Odesa Region

According to the Air Force, from the start of the new day several groups of attack drones were heading toward Odesa. As early as 00:20, explosions were heard in the city. At the same time, media reported that explosions were also heard in Dnipro.

From 00:40, a missile threat was in effect for a number of regions. Later, cruise missiles of the Kalibr type were launched through Kherson region and from the waters of the Black Sea.

Enemy targets were heading toward Odesa, Mykolaiv, and several other settlements in Odesa region. In addition, at around 01:30, ballistic missile launches toward Odesa were recorded. At that moment, explosions were heard in both cities.

During the night, the Russians also scrambled MiG-31K aircraft three times — at 01:11, 02:24, and 02:58. After the second takeoff, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded launches of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles heading toward Odesa region.

As of 10:00 a.m., the attack is ongoing.

