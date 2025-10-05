Russian military forces carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine

Russian military forces launched a large-scale combined aerial assault on Ukraine, marking one of the most intense attacks since the beginning of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the night of October 5, 2025 over 50 missiles and approximately 500 drones were deployed, targeting civilian infrastructure across nine regions.

Approximate route of missiles and UAVs last night. This was one of the most massive combined strikes on Ukraine. russia launched about 700 UAVs, up to 50 Kh-101/Kaliber missiles, and two Kinzhal missiles, per monitoring data. pic.twitter.com/McqXpNilNP — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 5, 2025

▪️ The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with drones and KAB-guided bombs. So far, one person has been reported killed and nine others, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured during a drone and guided bomb assault. There are also power and water outages. The attack also damaged residential buildings and caused power outages affecting approximately 73,000 households.

▪️ In parallel with the Shahed drones, closer to dawn, the Russians launched missiles. The main direction of the attack is western Ukraine. Explosions were heard from Ivano-Frankivsk to Rivne.

▪️ Lviv was also under heavy attack. The enemy hit the city with two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The western city of Lviv, considered relatively safe, was struck by over 45 explosions, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Shahed drones. The assault resulted in four deaths and four injuries, with significant damage to a business complex and disruptions to public transport.

▪️ In the Cherkasy district, a drone strike damaged a power line, leaving some residents without electricity.

▪️ A Russian drone strike targeted a railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, killing one person and injuring around 30 others. The strike damaged both a local commuter train and a train bound for Kyiv.

▪️ A devastating drone attack on a pig farm in Novovodolazka resulted in the deaths of approximately 13,000 pigs in a massive fire. Only 2,000 of the farm’s 15,000 pigs survived.

EMPR

Tags: