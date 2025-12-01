Russian Missile Strike Hits Dnipro, Causing Deaths and Injuries

In Dnipro, a Russian missile strike killed four and injured 40, damaging residential buildings, an office, 49 vehicles, a school, and a charitable organization’s warehouse.

In Dnipro, four people have been killed and 40 injured following a Russian missile strike, according to the State Emergency Service.

Four people died, and four others were rescued. Emergency responders have extinguished all fires. A four-story office building and 49 vehicles were damaged.

Additionally, four residential buildings in Dnipro were damaged, with more than 200 windows blown out. A school building and a charitable organization’s warehouse also sustained destruction.

A day of mourning will be observed tomorrow for the victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro.

Russian forces struck Dnipro with a missile on the morning of December 1. Four people were killed and 40 injured. Automobile repair shops and businesses were damaged.

All emergency services are currently working at the attack site, reporters from Suspilne say.

Irina, an employee of one of the destroyed automobile repair shops, said she was at work with her dog during the missile strike.

“One colleague was killed, another is in the hospital… The repair shop is gone, the cars are destroyed,” she said.

Iryna. Suspilne Dnipro

Zhanna lives in a dormitory near the impact site. She said that during the attack she was at home and heard a loud explosion.

“After the explosion, I came here in case help was needed. While they are clearing the debris, we are waiting… I didn’t see much. The ambulances arrived and cordoned off the area. None of my acquaintances are here. There is no damage to my apartment either; the neighboring buildings were protected,” she said.

Zhanna. Suspilne Dnipro

Oksana lives on the third floor of a building damaged by the missile strike. She said she managed to get out two minutes before the impact.

“It was very loud. Everything was shaking, and I heard glass breaking. I immediately ran to the first floor. There were many people, and everyone started running down. There was smoke on the first floor. I think it was dust and dirt. Then the connection went out,” she said.

According to Oksana, the windows in her apartment were blown out. The loud sound caused her ears to ring and gave her a headache, but she was not injured.

Oksana. Suspilne Dnipro

Local resident Vira said she saw black smoke after the explosion.

“At first, I didn’t even realize what had happened until I saw the smoke. My window is broken. And people died there, can you imagine? This (window) isn’t a tragedy; it can be fixed,” she said.

Vira. Suspilne Dnipro

A broken window in Vira’s apartment. Suspilne Dnipro

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, arrived at the attack site.

“Another terrorist attack by a Russian ballistic missile on the city center. There is confirmed information about four people killed. We are currently checking with hospitals regarding the injured. Preliminary reports indicate 26 people with injuries of varying severity. Municipal workers are already clearing the aftermath,” he said.

Borys Filatov. Suspilne Dnipro

Volunteers from the “Proliska” humanitarian mission are also working at the site. They are providing building materials such as tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, and OSB boards.

“We provide psychological support to the population, offer guidance and consultations on how to receive compensation for damaged housing,” said Serhiy Petrovskyi, head of the “Proliska” humanitarian center in Dnipro.

He added that their organization’s office was also damaged by the strike: the roof and roof covering were destroyed, and staff members’ personal vehicles were damaged.

Serhiy Petrovskyi. Suspilne Dnipro