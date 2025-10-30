Russian Missiles Breach Romanian Airspace Before Striking Ukraine’s West Region

Several Russian missiles entered the Chernivtsi region in West Ukraine from Romania this morning after crossing Moldova and Botoșani County.

According to monitoring channels; five missile flights were recorded.

As reported by Chernivetskyy Promin, the missiles entered Moldovan airspace and then crossed Romania before reaching the Chernivtsi region.

During the enemy attack on Bukovyna this morning, several missiles entered the Chernivtsi region from Romania, according to monitoring channels.

First, they flew into Moldovan airspace and then crossed Romania from Botoșani County into the Chernivtsi region.

Photo: https://t.me/monitor_ua

It is worth noting that a total of five missiles were recorded flying over Bukovyna this morning.

There is currently no official information about missile strikes in the Chernivtsi region.

EMPR

Tags: