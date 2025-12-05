Russian Night Attack Kills 12-Year-Old Boy in Dnipropetrovsk Region

At night, Russian forces struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring three others, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko, State Emergency Service.

Details: It was reported that in the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykove district, Russian forces hit a residential area with a UAV. A 12-year-old boy was killed.

His parents were also injured by the strike — a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1986. They received necessary medical care.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, the Russian attack caused a fire, destroying one private house and damaging another.

In Nikopol district, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovska communities with artillery, FPV drones, and Grad multiple rocket launchers. In the Pokrovska community, a 70-year-old local resident (born in 1955) suffered mine-explosive injuries.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

The occupiers damaged private homes, five apartment buildings, and destroyed a car.