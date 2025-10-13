Russian Shelling Kills Three, Injures Ten in Kherson Region

Three people were killed and ten wounded as a result of Russian occupying forces shelling in the Kherson and Beryslav districts using artillery, tanks, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, aircraft, and drones.

According to ua.news, the National Police reported this.

The following areas were affected by enemy shelling: Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Bilozirka, Naddniprianske, Rozlyv, Veletenske, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Yantarne, Beryslav, Vysoke, Arkhanhelske, Khreshchenivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, and Vesele.

Russian strikes caused damage to five private houses, a medical facility, an administrative building, a critical infrastructure facility, a sports club, a car service station, a warehouse, four vehicles, and two outbuildings.

The occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs on the Tyahynska community. They also fired unguided rockets from helicopters at Prydniprovske.

In the morning in Antonivka, two local women were injured by explosives dropped from drones. A 64-year-old woman with blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to her thigh and leg was taken to the hospital by police officers. Another woman, 65, sustained blast injuries and a shrapnel wound to her leg.

In Mykhailivka, Russian forces fired from a tank, damaging a private house and an outbuilding. Khreshchenivka was shelled with multiple launch rocket systems, damaging a warehouse. Artillery fire damaged a medical facility in Inzhenerne. In Zelenivka, the occupiers struck a private house with an FPV-type drone, causing damage.

After midnight, the Russians shelled Bilozirka with artillery. A 58-year-old man sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital with blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the face, and a broken jaw. Unfortunately, he later died in the intensive care unit. Two private houses in the village were also damaged.

In the morning in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. As a result, a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were killed. Another woman, 55, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to her torso and legs. She was taken to a medical facility by police officers.

The enemy also shelled residential areas with artillery, damaging a sports club, a private house, and an outbuilding. In the Dniprovske district, a 55-year-old woman was injured by explosives dropped from a drone. She was hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her head, neck, and abdomen. Further drone attacks damaged an administrative building.

In the Central district, the Russians struck two police vehicles with an FPV drone while they were responding to a traffic accident. Four police officers, aged 28 to 39, sustained concussions, traumatic brain injuries, and head trauma. The police vehicles were damaged. Two civilians were also injured: a 54-year-old man suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and abrasions on his legs; a 49-year-old man sustained a concussion and blast and head injuries.

As a result of additional FPV drone attacks, a car service station and a civilian vehicle were damaged. All services participated in the aftermath response, and the police collected indisputable evidence of the Russian occupiers’ involvement in the attacks.

