Russian Strike Ignites Massive Blaze at Oil Depot in Chernihiv Region

Russia struck an oil depot in the Chernihiv region, causing a large-scale fire to break out.

The State Emergency Service showed photos of the aftermath of the strike.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 8, a Russian kamikaze drone hit an oil depot in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region. A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze. Rescue teams have also deployed robotic equipment to help put out the fire. Fortunately, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. It was reported by ZN.ua.

The State Emergency Service showed a video of rescuers eliminating the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Today the occupiers also struck an energy facility in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. 4,500 consumers were left without power. In Semenivka, an administrative building was damaged as a result of a drone attack. The day before, a Russian drone hit near the railway station on the Nosivka–Nizhyn section.

Earlier, expert Serhiy “Flesh” Beskrestnov reported that at distances of 20–50 kilometers from the border, Ukraine and Russia will destroy all critical infrastructure in order to make the territories within this radius unsuitable for habitation by civilian and military populations.

EMPR