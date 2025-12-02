On 2 December, Russian drones struck southern Odesa region, causing power outages in Izmail and Safiany. Temporary electricity restored; residents receive power on a rotational basis.

Russia attacked civilian and energy infrastructure facilities in southern Odesa region. There are no reports of casualties or injuries.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Suspilne.

According to the administration, an energy facility, an administrative building, and private households were damaged. The attack caused power outages.

A city emergency response team is operating on site, and critical infrastructure is temporarily powered by generators. Eleven resilience points have been set up to assist residents.

Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by a Russian attack in Odesa region on December 2, 2025. Photo: Odesa State Emergency Service/Facebook.

Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by a Russian attack in Odesa region on December 2, 2025. Photo: Odesa State Emergency Service/Facebook.

An air raid alert was declared in Odesa region on 2 December at 00:25. From the Black Sea, UAV movements were recorded heading south in the region. At 01:06, the drones passed by Katlabuh towards Izmail/Reni, and at 01:18 they changed course towards Bolhrad. The all-clear was announced at 02:02.

The Izmail District Military Administration reported that, due to the attack, part of the Safiany community and the city of Izmail were left without electricity. Specialists are working on restoring power.

As of 10:20, temporary power supply has been restored in parts of the Izmail and Safiany communities. Due to limited capacity, residents of both communities are receiving electricity on a rotational basis.

Tags: