Russian Strike on Kharkiv Kills Nearly a Dozen Civilians, Entire Family Among Victims

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 type drones. Four UAVs struck a five-story apartment building, causing structural collapse and fires. Two adults and a child were killed, and more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“The photos show the aftermath of this morning’s enemy strike on Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district. The enemy hit a five-story residential apartment building with four Geran-2 UAVs. Fires broke out in apartments on the first, third, and fifth floors. There is recorded damage to ceilings and partial collapses.”

“According to preliminary information, people are still trapped under the rubble, and their number is being clarified,” Terekhov reported.

Two more enemy drones hit the ground in the Industrialnyi district.

The number of victims from the morning drone attack on Kharkiv has risen – 23 people have now sought medical help, including seven fatalities. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov, and the State Emergency Service (SES) informed.

Syniehubov’s earlier statement says: “In Kharkiv, five people were killed, including a 1.5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.”

Kharkiv, August 18, 2025. Photo credits: Kharkiv Military Regional Administration

The chronology of statements are as follows:

10:55 — Terekhov reported that another body was found at the site of the morning strike: “So now there are six peaceful Kharkiv residents killed by the occupiers.”

11:24 — Rescuers recovered the body of another victim, raising the death toll to seven.

13:57 — Syniehubov announced that the number of injured had risen to 23:

“Three more people turned to doctors after the enemy attack on Kharkiv. The victims — women aged 60, 62, and 79 — were diagnosed with acute stress reactions and hypertensive crises.”

Kharkiv, August 18, 2025. Photo credits: Kharkiv Military Regional Administration

The State Emergency Service added that six children were among the injured. Two people were rescued, and emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

Terekhov noted that August 18 was declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those killed.

Later, officials revealed that as a result of Russia’s morning attack on Kharkiv on August 18, an entire family was killed – the father, mother, their 1.5-year-old daughter, 16-year-old son, and grandmother.

Drones struck their apartment building, causing destruction and fire. This was reported by Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of Kharkiv Region Police.

Kharkiv, August 18, 2025. Photo credits: Kharkiv Military Regional Administration

According to a local resident, the family had recently purchased an apartment in the now-destroyed five-story building and lived on the top floor.

“Five Shaheds at once, coming from different directions, struck this residential building at dawn. We already know that the grandmother had arrived the day before to visit. Her body was also found under the rubble; her identity is being confirmed through DNA,” Bolvinov said.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 type drones, four of which hit the residential building.

Kharkiv, August 18, 2025. Photo credits: Kharkiv Military Regional Administration

Currently, seven people are confirmed dead. In addition, 23 others were injured. Among them are children: a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl are in shock; a 14-year-old girl sustained an explosive injury and joint dislocation, while her 10-year-old neighbor received a similar injury. Another teenager was cut by shattered glass.

“The strike on the residential building was deliberate – five enemy Shaheds approached it from different directions and hit precisely the people who were peacefully sleeping at 5 a.m. Pure terror. Terror that has no explanation and no justification,” wrote Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

