Russian Strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshyn District Kills Three, Rescue Operations Completed

In Kyiv, State Emergency Service workers have completed emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi District, where on the night of September 7 a multi-storey residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. Sadly, three people were killed, including a small child.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv branch of the State Emergency Service. Eternal memory to the victims of Russia’s terrorist attack.

What is known

“Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi District of Kyiv have been completed. We remind you that on the night of September 7, as a result of a massive enemy strike, three people were killed in a nine-storey residential building, including one child. Eleven people were injured. Seven people were rescued. Psychological assistance was provided to 171 people,” the statement reads.

The State Emergency Service added that more than 360 tons of debris and building structures were dismantled and removed from the site. In total, about 130 people and 21 units of rescue and engineering equipment were involved in the operations.

What came before

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with Shaheds and missiles. Residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts were hit.

In the Pecherskyi District, a government building was damaged for the first time, and a fire broke out. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the world to respond to Moscow’s terror not with words, but with action.

As a result of the strike on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi District, 32-year-old Viktoriia Hrebeniuk and her three-month-old son Roman were killed. The blast threw the mother and baby out of a sixth-floor window. The child’s father sustained severe injuries.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, U.S. President’s Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg warned that such Russian strikes carry the risk of further escalation and demonstrate that Moscow is not seeking peace.

