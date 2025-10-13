Russian Strike Severely Damages DTEK Energy Facility in Odesa Region

Russian strike by russian forces struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region, causing significant damage.

On October 9, Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was completely without power following a Russian attack.

During the night, the enemy once again struck a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, reported Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev.

“Energy specialists are switching critical infrastructure and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible. Damage is significant. Repairs will take time,” DTEK stated.

Civilian infrastructure and private homes were damaged. Critical facilities are currently operating on generators.

“Electricity in the community is absent (except for the village of Burlacha Balka). DTEK specialists are already working on restoration. We are starting to deploy Resilience Points,” Huliaiev wrote.

Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleg Kiper reported that more than 30,000 subscribers were left without power following the Russian attack. Four settlements remain without electricity.

About the attack

An air raid alert was declared in the Odesa region on October 8 at 22:57. The Air Forces warned about drone movements toward Odesa. The drones came in two waves: the first was reported around 23:27, and the second at 00:52. Explosions in Odesa began at 01:12. The all-clear was given at 01:38.

Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured, all receiving medical care.

The attack caused fires in two residential buildings, an administrative building at a gas station, and a large fire at the port. Among the items burning were containers of vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood fuel pellets.

A total of 83 rescuers, 18 fire trucks, and a fire-fighting robot took part in extinguishing the fires. Additionally, four volunteers and one fire vehicle assisted in the operation.

