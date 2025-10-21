Russian Strikes Damage Energy Infrastructure in Chernihiv Region

Chernihiv region was hit by Russian strike drones, including two ballistic missiles, causing power outages and emergency water supply disruptions, authorities report.

Chernihiv region suffered a massive attack by Russian strike drones. Within a day, 51 aerial targets were recorded in the region, including two ballistic missiles. According to Zaxid.net, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, on the morning of October 21.

“Unfortunately, there were two hits by Shahed drones: a heat supply facility and an energy facility in two communities of the Chernihiv district. As a result, electricity has been emergency-shut off in Chernihiv and the northern communities of the region. Our energy specialists are working on restoring it,” the statement said.

According to the regional military administration, critical infrastructure facilities are currently operating on generators. Resilience points have been partially deployed.

Due to the Russian attack, facilities of the Chernihiv Vodokanal have also been left without power, the municipal enterprise reported.

Since 5:30 a.m. on October 21, Vodokanal employees have begun restarting the enterprise’s facilities using alternative power sources. Residents of Chernihiv were urged to stock up on water. Water supply in the city is gradually being restored. In some districts, water is being delivered directly. Additionally, water taps have been opened in the city, allowing residents of apartment buildings to collect water.

“The task of Vodokanal is not only to provide the population with water but also to drain sewage from the city, which involves over 20 sewage pumping stations that need to be started and monitored”. It was reported by Delo.ua, citing Chernihiv Vodokanal statement.

Recall that on October 10, the enemy carried out a massive Russian attack on the energy system, causing a significant electricity shortage amid increased consumption. In some regions, such as Chernihiv, distribution system operators began implementing hourly rolling blackouts.