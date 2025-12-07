On December 7, Russian attacks on Kharkiv region killed three civilians and injured ten, hitting Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Borova, and Staryi Saltiv. Homes were damaged.

Source: National Police, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Police statement: “The enemy struck the village of Podoly with guided aviation. A 70-year-old local woman died from her injuries. A 68-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to the hospital.”

Details: In addition, shelling in the Vovchansk community killed a civilian man and injured seven more people.

Police have arrived at the scenes. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian army.

Update: Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that three people were killed and ten injured in enemy attacks in the Kharkiv region on December 7.

At around 4:00 a.m., occupiers carried out an airstrike on the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district. A 70-year-old woman was killed, and a 68-year-old woman was wounded. Houses were damaged.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 68-year-old woman was killed, and a 69-year-old man was injured. Residential infrastructure in the settlement was damaged.

During the day, an enemy FPV drone attack on the village of Borova in Izium district wounded a 68-year-old man.

Additionally, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the village of Staryi Saltiv, killing a man and injuring seven others.

