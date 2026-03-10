The front remains tense across Ukraine, with Russian attacks in Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Ukrainian forces hold lines while counterattacks continue in key areas.

The situation on the front remains extremely difficult – especially in Donetsk region, where the enemy is trying to complete the occupation of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, break through to Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and toward Sloviansk. The situation is also tough in Zaporizhzhia, where in the Huliaipole area the enemy is attempting to push eastward. Fighting continues in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.

The situation is also worsening in Sumy region, where the Russians continue attacks on border areas. Last week, the enemy secured several more positions along the border near Krasnopillia and Esman.

Dynamics of Combat on the Front

With the arrival of warmer weather, the number of enemy attacks has somewhat decreased. However, this is not only due to the change in weather but also because the Russians are preparing for a new offensive campaign, whose goal — once again — is the complete capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Last week, the enemy carried out a total of 949 attacks along the entire line of contact – the lowest figure this year. While the Pokrovsk direction has always consistently seen the most attacks, last week the situation shifted somewhat:

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – 157 attacks each;

Kostiantynivka – 121 attacks;

Sloviansk – 64 attacks;

Lyman – 44 attacks;

Oleksandrivka – 41 attacks;

Kupiansk – 20 attacks;

Kharkiv – 15 attacks;

Orikhiv – 12 attacks;

Kramatorsk – 8 attacks;

Prydniprovsk – 5 attacks;

Sumy – 4 attacks.

Interestingly, reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine often do not specify the number of combat engagements in the North Slobozhanshchyna direction, i.e., in Sumy region. However, there is also no information stating that no combat engagements occurred. Statistically, Sumy recorded the fewest combat clashes, but the situation in the region suggests that this may not reflect reality.

Despite all enemy attacks, the line of contact did not change in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions. The situation in other areas is discussed below.

New Enemy Breakthroughs in Sumy Region

Last week, the enemy once again attacked the border areas of Sumy region, particularly in the Esman and Krasnopillia communities.

In the Esman community, the enemy secured the village of Komarivka, which they had previously broken into. The villages of Bobylivka, Sydorivka, and Kharkivka also fell into the gray zone.

Russian forces also entered the village of Sopych, where 19 civilians had remained, refusing to evacuate. These people were abducted by the enemy and taken to Bryansk region, where Ukrainians were used to create propaganda footage. The village is now occupied by the enemy.

Situation in Sumy Region / DeepStateMAP

In the Krasnopillia community, the enemy attacked the area between the villages of Pokrovka and Hrabovske, which they had previously occupied. This area has thus turned into a kind of Russian foothold.

Situation in Sumy Region / DeepStateMAP

Enemy Advances Near Chasiv Yar

On the Kramatorsk direction, last week the enemy managed to advance north of Chasiv Yar, specifically in the area of the villages of Novomarkove and Markove.

This is the only change in the line of contact in the northern part of Donetsk region. There were no changes in the Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions, while in the Sloviansk direction the gray zone expanded near Fedorivka Druha.

Situation on the Kramatorsk Direction / DeepStateMAP

What’s Happening Now in the Pokrovsk Area?

The number of attacks in the Pokrovsk direction has decreased compared to previous months. This is due not only to the change in weather but also to preparations for the next campaign. The winter campaign ended for the enemy with the near-complete capture of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. It is likely that in spring the Russians will attempt to fully capture these cities, as well as Rodynske and Bilytske.

Last week, the enemy managed to secure Hryshyne. They also advanced in the Rivne area toward Rodynske and in the Udachne area.

Situation in the Pokrovsk Area / DeepStateMAP

Counterattacks in Dnipropetrovsk Region Continue

On the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue counterattacks. Our troops managed to push the enemy back near Zlahoda, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Stepove, and Ternove. Fighting is still ongoing in the area, and information is limited to prevent it from being used by the enemy.

Situation on the Oleksandrivka Direction / DeepStateMAP

Enemy Advances in the Huliaipole Area

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is still trying to gain full control over Huliaipole and push westward toward the city of Orikhiv.

Last week, the enemy advanced in the southwestern part of Huliaipole, as well as south of the city in a western direction.

Situation on the Huliaipole Direction / DeepStateMAP

