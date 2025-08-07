Russians strike compressor station in Odesa region used for test supplies of Azerbaijani gas

The Russians attacked a compressor station in the Odesa region: it was involved in test supplies of Azerbaijani gas. A compressor station in the Odesa region, near the Romanian border, came under a massive Russian drone attack.

This was reported by Hromadske Radio citing the Ministry of Energy.

“On the night of August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted attack on a gas infrastructure facility — a compressor station of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator in the Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, this compressor station was involved in a route connecting Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan pipeline, which has already been used to supply LNG from the United States and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

“Last night, the equipment supporting these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones. This is a Russian attack purely targeting civilian infrastructure, deliberately aimed at the energy sector and at relations with Azerbaijan, the United States, and partners in Europe, as well as against the normal life of Ukrainians and all Europeans,” the statement emphasized.

Specialists are working at the site of the attack to assess the damage, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians had attacked a gas station in Novosilske, Odesa region, leaving hundreds of families without gas.

“Also during the night — cowardly attacks on power grids in the Dnipro region, drone strikes on people in Kherson, and an attack on the gas station in Novosilske, Odesa region. Hundreds of families were left without gas. This was a deliberate strike against our preparations for the heating season, absolutely cynical, like every Russian attack on the energy sector,” he emphasized.

Recall that on July 22, the Russians attacked gas production facilities in Ukraine.

