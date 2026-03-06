Russians Used a New Tactic: Consequences of the Massive “Shahed” Attack on Kryvyi Rih

The enemy carried out a massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih during the night of March 5. This time, the Russians used a new approach in deploying “Shaheds.”

This was reported to 24 Kanal by Kryvyi Rih correspondent Oleksandr Fefilatyev, who noted the consequences of the enemy drone attack in the city. He emphasized that recently, this was one of the largest attacks on Kryvyi Rih involving “Shaheds.”

Where did the enemy target during the attack?

On the night of March 5, according to monitoring resources, the enemy launched a total of 30 “Shaheds” at Kryvyi Rih from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and partly from Mykolaiv region.

“At the same time, the Russians used a new tactic. The ‘Shaheds,’ while approaching the city, split into separate groups and then simultaneously struck specific targets designated by the enemy from different directions. According to official information, the massive attack caused significant damage to infrastructure,” emphasized Oleksandr Fefilatyev.

Emergency and municipal services immediately went to the impact sites, working through the night to fight the fires and neutralize flare-ups. They managed to fully extinguish all fires only around 7 a.m.

Other cities in Dnipropetrovsk region were also targeted during the March 5 attack. In Verkhnivtseve, Kamianske district, transport infrastructure was damaged. Two men, aged 38 and 45, were injured in the strike and received medical assistance. In Synelnykove district, the Pokrovska community was hit, resulting in the destruction of a private house. In Nikopol district, the enemy attacked the district center and the Pokrovska community, damaging a residential building.

In addition, the detonation of “Shaheds” damaged private properties in one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih. Buildings of a kindergarten and a school were also affected. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

The city is now operating on a normal schedule, with all critical systems — energy, social, and other infrastructure — functioning, and public transport running.

The enemy continues shelling Kryvyi Rih: what is known?

On March 2, the occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih district, targeting transport infrastructure and hitting a civilian train. The shelling caused a fire. Additionally, there were 10 people injured, one of whom, unfortunately, died.

During the March 2 attack on Kryvyi Rih, the enemy also targeted an industrial facility, which sustained damage. Fires broke out at the impact site. Fortunately, there were no casualties.