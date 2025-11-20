Russia launched large-scale night attacks on multiple regions, hitting infrastructure and homes. Strikes killed at least two civilians and injured several others across Ukraine.

Consequences of the night attack.

Official information.

Mykolaiv: industrial infrastructure came under fire. The city was attacked at 02:00 by Shahed drones and at 05:00 by aerial munitions. Excavators, trucks, and buildings were damaged. A fire broke out but was extinguished.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a gas pipeline, private houses, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Vasylkivka and Dubovyky communities of the Synelnykove district were hit by drones. As a result of drone strikes, a man was injured and hospitalized. In the Pavlohrad district, the Russian army directed UAVs at Ternivka, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Chernihiv region: power grids, houses, and two cars were damaged.

In the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Russians attacked private houses with two Geran-2 attack drones. As a result, three people were injured — two men aged 77 and 79, and a 73-year-old woman.

Kharkiv region: railway infrastructure was damaged. Due to numerous attacks on Kupiansk, two women aged 42 and 62 were killed. Houses were also damaged. In the village of Velykyi Burluk, a gas station and a car were damaged by shelling.

Sumy region: apartment buildings, private houses, civilian infrastructure, shops, a non-residential building, cars, and a tractor were damaged. Two civilians were injured by an FPV drone strike in the Seredyna-Buda community. Sumy and Trostianets suffered significant destruction. The enemy actively used aerial bombs, missiles, and MLRS, while the air raid alert lasted for more than 20 hours.

EMPR

