Russia’s Massive Overnight Attack Hits Multiple Ukrainian Regions, Causing Fires, Damage, and Casualties

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack struck regions across Ukraine overnight, igniting fires, damaging critical infrastructure, and injuring civilians. Authorities are assessing the full extent of destruction.

Photo: SES in Kyiv region

Lviv region

Strikes on a thermal power plant in the Sheptytskyi district and a substation in Stryi district triggered large fires. In the village of Silets, falling debris damaged three residential homes.

Volyn region

Russian strikes hit civilian enterprises in Lutsk. Fires also broke out after debris from intercepted drones fell on a warehouse building in the city and a residential house in the Lutsk district.

Zhytomyr region

Five private homes were damaged in Zhytomyr district.

Kyiv region

In Fastiv, a strike targeted railway infrastructure, damaging the station. In Vyshhorod district, seven private homes and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged; three trucks were destroyed.

Photo: SES in Kyiv region

In Bucha district, a private home and outbuildings were hit. Warehouse facilities caught fire in Bila Tserkva district.

Photo: SES in Kyiv region

Chernihiv region

Multiple energy facilities were damaged across Snovsk, Chernihiv, and Nizhyn districts. A key thermal energy site in Chernihiv was also hit. In Mena, an administrative building and stored hay were destroyed.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Enterprises, homes, and garages in Dnipro and surrounding areas sustained damage. Critical infrastructure was hit in Kryvyi Rih district.

Photo: SES in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Pavlohrad district, a garage, household buildings, and a vehicle were damaged.

Photo: SES in Dnipropetrovsk region

Odesa region

An energy facility was struck.

Photo: Radio Svoboda

Cherkasy region

Shockwaves in Zolotonosha district damaged roofs and windows of at least two homes and several outbuildings.

Kharkiv & Sumy regions

Railway infrastructure, private homes, vehicles, and civilian facilities were damaged.

Photo: Radio Svoboda

Authorities confirm multiple injured civilians.

