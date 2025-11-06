Russia’s Night Attack on Ukraine: Damage and Consequences

Russian drones and artillery struck multiple regions in Ukraine overnight, damaging homes, infrastructure, vehicles, and injuring civilians across Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

Chernihiv region: In the evening, Russian drones “Geran” attacked an energy facility in a border community of the Chernihiv district. In the Nizhyn district, the enemy struck transport infrastructure. In the Koriukivka district, a residential building and a car were damaged by drone debris.

Kamianske: Vehicles, infrastructure facilities, and a transport enterprise were damaged. At one location, the roof and floor structures of one entrance of a four-story residential building were partially destroyed. Overall, 12 apartments were damaged. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling. At 14:22, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that rescuers had retrieved the body of a man from under the rubble of a multi-story building; he died in his apartment during the shelling.

Kharkiv region: Private and multi-apartment buildings, an agricultural enterprise, a garage, vehicles, power lines, railway infrastructure, and a recreational facility were damaged. As a result of the attack on the city of Bohodukhiv, six people were injured. One person sustained an explosive injury, and five others, including a man, a pregnant woman, an 18-year-old young man, and a 10-year-old girl, suffered acute stress reactions.

Sumy region: A private household, civil infrastructure facilities, a non-residential building, a school building, a vehicle, and a tractor were damaged. During the day, from the morning of November 5 to the morning of November 6, 2025, Russian forces carried out 90 shellings across 38 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts.