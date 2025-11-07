Russia Launches Overnight Drone and Missile Strikes on Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine: Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under fire. Train traffic has been disrupted on several routes.

In Odesa region, the Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts came under enemy fire. S

trikes hit energy facilities.

Warehouses and an administrative building were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Drones also struck Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, setting fire to a post office, a service station, and a school building.

In Kharkiv region, Russia also attacked Vilkhuvatska, Velykoburlutska, and Shevchenkivska communities.

One of the UAVs hit the roof of a four-story residential building, damaging 20 apartments; a neighboring building was also affected.

A private house of about 100 m² and the grounds of an agricultural enterprise caught fire due to the attack.

Additionally, Russia shelled Nikopol district, damaging a private house and a power line. In Nikopol, two homeowners were injured when an FPV drone struck their property, which caught fire.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned that due to the attack on railway infrastructure, trains in eastern Ukraine are changing routes and running with delays, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

