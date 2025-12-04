Satellite Evidence Shows Major Ukrainian Breakthroughs Targeting Russia’s Defense Industry

Ukrainian strikes on Russian military-industrial and oil facilities this fall caused significant damage, fires, and fuel shortages, marking the most successful operations of the war so far.

Most of the targeted sites suffered significant damage.

Ukrainian defense forces’ strikes on Russia’s strategic military-industrial facilities during the fall of 2025 were the most successful of the war so far, concluded journalists from the “Schemes” project, who analyzed data on nearly fifty strikes on Russian territory reported by Ukrainian military sources. This was reported by ZN.UA.

According to the journalists, Ukrainian strikes have begun to increase Russia’s costs for additional protection and have also caused fuel shortages in certain regions.

The authors of the report conducted a detailed analysis of the destruction of 13 Russian defense industry facilities, including the Saransk Mechanical Plant in Mordovia, an oil terminal in the port of Tuapse, the Korobkovskyy gas processing plant in the Volgograd region, and several oil facilities in occupied Crimea.

For example, Planet Labs satellite images from November 3 show the likely impact site at the oil terminal in the port of Tuapse. The oil pipeline was damaged, and the images show oil spilling into the sea.

The maritime oil terminal in Feodosia was attacked three times this fall. As a result, 13 fuel tanks were visibly damaged or destroyed.

Oil depots near Hvardiiske in Crimea, which supply fuel to the Russian army, were also targeted. Satellite images show that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on these depots caused large-scale fires.

The strike on the Saransk Mechanical Plant, a manufacturer of weapons and ammunition for the Russian army, visibly damaged the roof of one of its buildings. According to aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, this building could be used as the plant’s final assembly workshop.

The Korobkovskyy gas processing plant, owned by Lukoil, in which oligarch Vagit Alekperov is a major shareholder, was also damaged. Additionally, one of the buildings at the Zenzhevatka station suffered significant damage. Satellite images show the aftermath of a large fire in the central part of the Korobkovskyy plant and nearby areas.

Recall that the day before, another explosion occurred on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. The detonation took place near the settlement of Kazinski Vysilky on the Taganrog-Lipetsk section in the Tambov region.