SBU Sea Baby Drones Hit Russian “Shadow Fleet” Tanker Dashan in the Black Sea

SBU Sea Baby drones struck the Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea, putting it out of action and stopping $60 million in oil transport.

A vessel flying the Comoros flag was sailing in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone toward the Novorossiysk port terminal at full speed with its transponder turned off.

On December 10, SBU Sea Baby drones struck the Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea. The ship was reportedly carrying oil products worth approximately $60 million in a single shipment, UNN reports, citing sources.

Details

According to our sources, on December 10, SBU Sea Baby drones struck the Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea. The vessel, flying the Comoros flag, was sailing in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone toward the Novorossiysk port terminal at full speed with its transponder turned off.

The operation was carried out jointly by the SBU’s 13th Main Directorate for Military Counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy.

As a result of the attack, the tanker sustained critical damage. Video footage shows powerful explosions near the stern. According to preliminary reports, the vessel has been put out of action.

Our sources report that the approximate value of such a tanker is $30 million, while a single voyage carried oil products worth around $60 million.

Due to its transport of Russian raw materials and high-risk navigation (with its identification system turned off), the Dashan had previously been sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland.

The SBU continues active measures to reduce the flow of oil dollars to the Russian budget. In the past two weeks, this is already the third “shadow fleet” tanker put out of action, which helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions, a knowledgeable SBU source reported.

Reminder

SBU Sea Baby drones previously struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, in the Black Sea, both belonging to the Russian “shadow fleet.” The Sea Baby drones disabled vessels that could carry oil worth nearly $70 million and helped the Kremlin evade international sanctions. The operation was conducted jointly by the SBU’s 13th Main Directorate for Military Counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy.