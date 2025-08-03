Second strike in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces explain why the enemy is destroying the bridge in Kherson

The enemy is cutting off an entire city district from food supplies.

The day before, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a bridge in the city of Kherson. This overpass has logistical importance for the civilian population — there are no military facilities there. This was reported by the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, during a national telethon broadcast.

Experts are inspecting the bridge

“Yesterday, the enemy used guided aerial bombs directly on Kherson. The bridge leading to one of the city’s districts — Korabel — was damaged. This indicates that the enemy is actively using both aviation and kamikaze drones, as well as drop drones, against the civilian population,” Voloshyn said.

On the morning of August 3, 2025, Russian forces once again launched an air attack on Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram. “Preliminary reports indicate a strike near the bridge,” he noted. According to Prokudin, information about casualties and damage is still being clarified.

Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated that experts are currently inspecting the bridge, and detailed information on whether the overpass remains usable will be provided later.

Local residents are advised to evacuate from this district

“You understand what it means to destroy bridges, to destroy communication infrastructure. Such facilities are always essential. With this strike on the bridge, the enemy made it clear they are targeting civilians — there were no military facilities in that area. The bridge is not a military target,” Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, the Prydniprovske direction (in Kherson region) remains very difficult overall. Recently, the enemy has significantly increased the number of assault operations on the islands and is conducting them across the entire island zone of the Dnipro River — from Kozulyskyi and Zabych islands to the Antonivskyi railway bridge.

Voloshyn noted that Ukrainian forces are recording 7–8 combat engagements there daily. There were slightly fewer over the past 24 hours, but this indicates that the enemy is regrouping.

“They are trying to secure certain footholds on these islands. They are not succeeding,” the military spokesperson stated.

As reported on August 2, the Russian army launched an airstrike on a bridge in Kherson in an attempt to cut off the Korabel district from the rest of the city. In addition to damaging the bridge itself, the strike also affected private homes and an apartment building.

Later, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced that due to the damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel district, local residents need to evacuate. He explained that the airstrike has severely disrupted logistics, making it difficult to deliver food and other essentials.

